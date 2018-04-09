Πασχαλινές στιγμές στην Καλαμάτα μέσα από το Instagram

Πρώτη Δημοσίευση: 09/04/2018 10:02 - Τελευταία Ενημέρωση: 09/04/2018 11:03
Το Instagram αποτελεί ίσως το δυνατότερο μέσο της τεχνολογίας που μπορεί να μεταφέρει εικόνες από τη μια στιγμή στην άλλη στο κινητό ή στον υπολογιστή ενός χρήση.
Έτσι κάνοντας μια γρήγορη αναζήτηση  με το #kalamata, βρήκαμε κάποιες από τις χιλιάδες φωτογραφίες και βίντεο που έχουν ανέβει τις τελευταίες ημέρες για την Καλαμάτα.
Εικόνες στο κλίμα των ημερών που αναδεικνύουν την πόλη μας.
Ακολουθούν κάποιες.

 

Σαιτοπολεμος. #kalamata #messinia #saitopolemos

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Thalia Papoutsaki (@saliyath) στις

 

Do not forget to color your dreams.! #easter #spring #sunset #colours #peloponnese #messinia #messinianbay #kalamata

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Thomas Mitropoulos (@thomas.mitropoulos) στις

 

#mygirl #sun #sea #sand #kalamata #greece #itsalreadysummer #happyeaster

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Georgia Baka (@georgiab1986) στις

 

Χριστός Ανέστη #easter #greece #kalamata #bestwishes #allovertheworld

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Stelios Kritikakis (@stelios.kritikakis) στις

 

#kalamata #sky #colorful #sunset #bluesky #photography #nature #nikonphotography #nikon #nikond7500 #greece #ig_greece

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη dimitris.fakoudis (@dimitris.fakoudis) στις

 

#kalamata #easter #flamingjudas #epitafios

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Christos Kouts (@ckoutso) στις

 

Πασχαλινή προσγείωση ... #kalamata #para5 #parapente #parachute

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Kostas Gazoulis (@koustakous) στις

 

# ΕΠΙΤΑΦΙΟΣ ΑΓΙΟΥ ΝΙΚΟΛΑΟΥ!

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Βασίλης Μιχαλακέας (@vasilis.michalakeas) στις

 

#happyeaster #greeceeaster #redeggs #deepblue

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Bill Kodargiris (@billkodargiris) στις

πολιτισμος
Tags: 
culture
πολιτισμος


Προσθήκη νέου σχολίου

Σχετικές Ειδήσεις

Πασχαλινές στιγμές στην Καλαμάτα μέσα από το Instagram
Ναός του Επικούριου Απόλλωνα, το πρώτο ελληνικό Μνημείο Παγκόσμιας Κληρονομιάς της UNESCO
Με μεγάλη επιτυχία πραγματοποιήθηκε και φέτος ο σαϊτοπόλεμος (φωτογραφίες)
Πασχαλινά έθιμα λαϊκής λατρείας στην Καλαμάτα
Κλειστό το Κάστρο της Καλαμάτας…